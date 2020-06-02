Beloved husband of the late Irma Frieda (née Burkhardt - 2019). Passed away peacefully at the Stayner Care Centre, Stayner, on May 28, 2020. Zoli was born in Noszlop, Hungary to parents Karl and Rosalie Lengyel who died in a flu pandemic when Zoli was 2 years old. His maternal grandparents raised him until age 18. After the war he moved to Germany. Zoli met Irma at a dance 10 days before he was set to immigrate to Canada in 1954. It must have been quite a dance because Irma followed Zoli to Toronto where they married in 1957. Zoli worked for an Electroplating Company, Kraft Foods and Spar Aerospace before he bought his own gravel truck. Zoli and Irma bought their beautiful farm on Highway 91, west of Stayner in 1979, where they proudly raised limousin cattle. Zoli and Irma have a wide circle of neighbours and close friends. A heartfelt thank you to the compassionate staff at the Stayner Care Centre and Dr. Lane for his excellent care. Arrangements entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home, 404 Hurontario Street, Collingwood. A private graveside service was held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Westmount Baptist Cemetery in Collingwood. If desired, donations to the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. To sign his Book of Memories, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 2, 2020.