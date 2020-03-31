Home

Zygmunt (Ziggie) BIELEC

Zygmunt (Ziggie) BIELEC Obituary
Peacefully at home on March 27, 2020 at the age of 59. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Doucette) for 12 years. Loving step-father of Cindy Beck and James Beck. Predeceased by his parents Zygmund Bielec and Carole Ball, his step-father Ed Ball and his sister Perri Bielec-Draper. Loved brother of Bridget Bielec. Dear son-in-law of Genevieve Bacher and brother-in-law of Nancy Miller (Rick) and Judy Howard. Will be sadly missed by nieces, nephews, family and friends. Before Ziggie's illness he worked his dream job at Hockey Night in Canada. He was a diehard HABs Fan. Cremation has taken place. Due to current Health Regulations, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Ziggie's memory may be made to the Hockey Canada Foundation or . Online condolences may be made at www.markeydermody.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 31, 2020
