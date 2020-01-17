|
|
Abby L. Neisler 1995 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Abby Lynn Neisler, 24, of Springfield, formerly of Pawnee, Illinois, died Saturday, Jan.11, 2020, at her home in Springfield. Abby was born July 29, 1995, in Springfield, the daughter of Jerry L. and Dayna J. DeLuka Neisler. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Merilyn DeLuka.
Abby was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Auburn. She was a class of 2013 graduate of Pawnee High School and worked as a casual sales associate at Aldi in Springfield. Abby was involved in school musicals during high school. She loved animals, including her pets Pepper, Penny and Pax.
Abby is survived by her parents, Jerry and Dayna Neisler, of Pawnee; one brother, Noah B. Neisler, of Pawnee; grandmother Dorothy Neisler, of Witt; grandfathers Gary Neisler, of Hillsboro and Bob DeLuka, of Nokomis; and several aunts and uncles and cousins.
Services will include a Rosary at 2:45 p.m. Sunday Jan. 19, 2020, at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Auburn followed by a visitation from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. at the church on Monday, Jan. 20, with Rev. Al Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Pawnee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Road, Springfield, IL 62702, or to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132.
Curry Funeral Home is serving the family of Abby Neisler. Online condolences may be expressed at www.curryfh.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020