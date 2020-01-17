Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curry Funeral Home
407 Carroll St.
Pawnee, IL 62558
217-625-3321
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:45 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Auburn, IL
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Auburn, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Auburn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Abby Neisler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abby L. Neisler


1995 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Abby L. Neisler Obituary
Abby L. Neisler 1995 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Abby Lynn Neisler, 24, of Springfield, formerly of Pawnee, Illinois, died Saturday, Jan.11, 2020, at her home in Springfield. Abby was born July 29, 1995, in Springfield, the daughter of Jerry L. and Dayna J. DeLuka Neisler. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Merilyn DeLuka.
Abby was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Auburn. She was a class of 2013 graduate of Pawnee High School and worked as a casual sales associate at Aldi in Springfield. Abby was involved in school musicals during high school. She loved animals, including her pets Pepper, Penny and Pax.
Abby is survived by her parents, Jerry and Dayna Neisler, of Pawnee; one brother, Noah B. Neisler, of Pawnee; grandmother Dorothy Neisler, of Witt; grandfathers Gary Neisler, of Hillsboro and Bob DeLuka, of Nokomis; and several aunts and uncles and cousins.
Services will include a Rosary at 2:45 p.m. Sunday Jan. 19, 2020, at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Auburn followed by a visitation from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. at the church on Monday, Jan. 20, with Rev. Al Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Pawnee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Road, Springfield, IL 62702, or to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132.
Curry Funeral Home is serving the family of Abby Neisler. Online condolences may be expressed at www.curryfh.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Abby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curry Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -