Abigail "Pauli" Jeanne Jennings 1995 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Abigail "Pauli" Jeanne Jennings, 25, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her home.
Pauli was born January 24, 1995, in Springfield, the daughter of Timothy P. and Amy S. Jennings.
Pauli attended Little Flower School and graduated from Southeast High School in 2013. She also attended Lincoln Land Community College. Pauli was in the Girl Scouts in her younger years and enjoyed creating art projects and drawing. She was known for her witty and funny humor, often saying, "you're not the boss of me".
Pauli was preceded in death by her maternal grandpa, Richard DeSollar and paternal grandparents, Gary Jennings and Mary Ann Chizmar.
She is survived by her parents, Timothy P. (Missy) Jennings and Amy Jennings; grandmother, Jeanne DeSollar; siblings, Amanda Paige (Jeremiah) Adams, Trent Jennings, and Trace Jennings; beloved service dog, Teddy; friends, Emmie Brodt and Alex Fields; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will host a celebration of life at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Cure Starts Now, 10280 Chester Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45215.
Private family ceremonies were held at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
