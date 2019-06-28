|
|
Ada E. Judd 1933 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Ada E. Judd, 85, a lifetime Springfield resident, passed away at 6:15 pm Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Ada was born in Springfield, December 12, 1933 the daughter of Ernest and Gladys (Sprote) Williams. She married Donald R. Judd Sr. in Springfield, June 8, 1951 and he preceded her in death April 19, 2008. She was also preceded in death by a son, Donald R. Judd Jr.
Ada was a devoted and loving wife and mother to her children. She was a great cook and famous for her pickle dip. Her grandchildren would rave about it and request it at every family gathering. She loved to crochet.
She is survived by her two sons; Dennis E. (Tina) Judd of Peoria, IL, and Duane (Cathy) Judd of Springfield. There are eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, John (Rita) Williams of Edinburg, IL and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, July 1, 2019 at Old Salem Cemetery, west of Springfield. Pastor Mark E. Gifford will officiate. Burial will follow there in Old Salem Cemetery.
Those who wish may direct memorial contributions to the 4400 Clayton Ave. St. Louis, MO 63110.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 29 to June 30, 2019