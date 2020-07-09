1/1
Ada Harter
1927 - 2020
Mechanicsburg, IL—Ada (Hamm) Harter, a faithful and loving servant of our Lord Jesus Christ, was called home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was born on March 21, 1927, in Springfield, the daughter of Fred and Hilda (Hale) Hamm.
She is preceded in death by her parents,, husband, James "Buss" Harter; sister, Emma Ramthun and brother, Fred Hamm
Ada is survived by her brother, Tom Hamm; three sons, James Harter (wife, Vi), Larry Harter (wife, Delores) and David (wife, Josephine), several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Sunday, July 12, at Fullenwider- Park Funeral Home in Mechanicsburg, from 11:30 AM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 with Reverend Charles Portwood officiating. Graveside services will follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
