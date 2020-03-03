Home

Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Ada Ruth Corea


1925 - 2020
Ada Ruth Corea Obituary
Ada Ruth Corea 1925 - 2020
Curran, IL—Ada Ruth Corea, 94, of Curran, died at 4:15 pm, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village. She was born November 12, 1925 in Cartwright Township- Sangamon County, IL to Clarence and Lula (Hadley) Coffey. She married Roy Cox in 1958 and he preceded her in death in 1965. She later married George Corea and he preceded her in death on October 16, 1999.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; two daughters, Phyllis Burton and Shirley Rhoades; one brother, Jim Coffey and two sisters, Pauline Grider and Camilla LaFavers.
Survivors include three daughters, Lynn (George) Stecz of New Berlin; Lesa (Pete) Pierceall of New Berlin and Norma (Hubert) Kendall of Auburn; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and two sisters, Geneva Booth of Kentucky and Beulah Houston of Springfield.
Memorial Service: 11 am Saturday, March 7, 2020 at South Tower Community Church with Pastor Charlie Carver officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to South Tower Community Church.
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at StaabFamily.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
