Adeline "Addie" Detgen 1937 - 2020
Rochester, IL—Adeline "Addie" Detgen, 83, of Rochester was gathered to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 2:30 am, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Auburn Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. She was born August 1, 1937 in Timewell, IL to William Hubert and Gertrude (Broer) Parn. She married Jim Harris on May 15, 1960 and he preceded her in death on February 1, 1969. She married Bernard Detgen on October 7, 1971.
She is survived by husband, Bernard; two daughters, Beth (Randy) Fischer of Wood River and Amy (Sean Brown) Andrews of Virden; three sons, Brad Harris and Mark Detgen, both of Springfield and Scott (Barb) Harris of Winter Haven, FL; nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; two sisters, Mary (Jim) Patton of Timewell and Leona (Don) Brooks of New Town, CT; two brothers, Lloyd (Betty) Parn of Fredricksburg, VA and Gail Parn of Colfax, CA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Jim Harris and daughter, Laurie Ann Detgen.
Addie worked as a bookkeeper and also was a musician for the Lutheran Church.
She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church. She played and taught piano, was an accomplished organist, and loved camping and fishing.
Visitation: 10:30 am – 12:00 pm, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
A Private Funeral Service will be held at 12 pm with Reverend James Hennig officiating. Private burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Addie's private funeral service will be live-streamed and can be viewed via the Staab Funeral Homes YouTube Channel or by visiting this link, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BGalN4k2cJ8
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church and School.
