Adolf Mantei 1940 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Adolf Mantei, 78, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born on July 2, 1940 in Germany, the son of the late Ludwig and Elsa (FFolwerk) Mantei.
Mr. Mantei worked for Springfield School District 186. He was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church.
He is survived by 3 sons, Mark Mantei of Edwardsville, IL, Paul (Yvonne) Mantei of Springfield, and Matt (Jeanmarie) Mantei of Springfield; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; a sister Milda Cline of Johnston City, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Emil Mantei.
Services are under the direction of Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 E. Allen, Springfield, where a memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4 pm until time of the memorial service at 6 pm. Rev. Jim Hennig will officiate the service. Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded.
Memorials may be made to the .
Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019