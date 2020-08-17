Adysen Lee Lowery 2003 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Adysen Lee Lowery, 16, of Springfield, died at 11:46 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Louis Children's Hospital.
Adysen was born on August 27, 2003 in Springfield, the daughter of Adam and Heidi Cane Lowery.
Adysen was a student at Pleasant Plains High School. She was a member of the Springfield Figure Skating Club, North American Versatile Hunting Dog Assoc. (N.A.V.H.D.A), and the National Llewellin Gundog Club (NLGDC). Adysen enjoyed hunting, fishing, ice skating, dancing, swimming, listening to music, hanging out with her friends, spending time with her sister, and loved drawing and sculpting.
She is survived by her parents, Heidi and Adam Lowery of Springfield; one sister, Adalyn Lowery of Springfield; grandparents, Raymond and Susan Cane of Springfield and Ken and Debbie Lowery of Rochester; two aunts, Jennifer Bertoni and Rebecca Henderson; great-aunt and great-uncle, Sandy and Wayne Benanti of Springfield; many cousins; and her hunting dog, Lucy.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
A private funeral ceremony will be held at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home with Rev. O. Wayne Shelksohn officiating. Please join us on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. to view the ceremony via live stream at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/13092878
. Burial will follow at Farmington Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Figure Skating Club, 1601 North 5th St., Springfield, IL 62702.
