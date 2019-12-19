|
Agnes A. McKenzie 1923 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Agnes A. McKenzie, 96, of Springfield, IL, died at 6:55 pm, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at River Birch Senior Living. She was born on July 23, 1923 in Illiopolis, IL to Ned Albert and Edith Myrtle (Friend) Blakeman. She married Eugene "Gene" McKenzie in 1949 and he preceded her in death in 2016.
Also preceding her in death are her parents; six brothers, William, Leon, Glen, Emmett, Carroll, and Delmar Blackman and two sisters, Mildred Stewart and Myrtle Hinds.
She is survived by two children, Dennis (Cathy Bundy) McKenzie of Glenarm, IL and Diane (Rodney) Jones of North Ft. Myers, FL; four grandchildren, Chris Jones, Kelly Walsh, Aaron McKenzie, Heather (Dan) Weiss, and Steve (Katie) Jones; seven great grandchildren, Conner Jones, Alex Walsh, Alyssa Jones, Kaden Weiss, Bentley Weiss, Jude Weiss and McKenna Jones; three sisters, Betty Adams, Lois Eddington, and Doris Unland, all of Springfield, IL; one sister-in-law, Isabelle Blakeman of Decatur, IL and several nieces and nephews.
Agnes was a member of Southside Christian Church. She retired after 42 years from the State of Illinois Department of Public Health.
Visitation: 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, IL.
Funeral Service: 2:00 pm, Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, IL with Pastor Brandon Moore officiating.
Burial will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019