Agnes Galligan 1921 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Agnes Galligan, 97, of Springfield, passed away at 7:58 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at St. Joseph's Home.

Agnes was born on December 7, 1921, in Springfield, the daughter of Frank and Anna Shadis Bakunas. She married Warren B. Galligan on November 11, 1944, in Alameda, CA; he preceded her in death on September 19, 2007.

Agnes graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1939 and was employed as a medical assistant for three physicians in her early years. Later in life, she was employed at St. John's Hospital in the business office. She was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church and the Altar and Rosary Society. She enjoyed gardening, baking pies, and cooking. Agnes was known for her terrific homemade pies and chicken-n-noodles. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was also preceded in death by parents; four brothers, Alex, Alfred, Jess and Stanley Bakunas; and sister, Ann Senger.

Agnes is survived by her sons, Michael (wife, Christine) Galligan of Alton and Timothy (wife, Nancy) Galligan of Williamsville; daughter, Patricia (husband, Stephen) Jones of Springfield; grandsons, Brian (wife, Sherri) Jones of Bonner Springs, KS, Dan Galligan of Milwaukee, WI, Chris (wife, Christie) Jones of Springfield, Mark Galligan of Sandwich, MA, Jeff Galligan of Edwardsville, IL, Matt (wife, Keri) Galligan of Bethlehem, PA, Andy Galligan of Morton, IL, and Ryan (wife, Michelle) Galligan of San Francisco, CA; 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Beverly Bakunas of Decatur; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home- Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service.



Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 N. Amos Ave., Springfield with Rev. Robert Jallas, celebrant.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Home, 3306 South 6th St. Rd., Springfield, IL 62703.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019