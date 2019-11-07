|
Agnes Jean Foran 1925 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Agnes Jean Foran, 94, of Springfield, died on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. John's Hospital.
Jean was born March 22, 1925 in Bement, IL, the daughter of Irvin and Anna Carlin Bogue. She married Martin E. Foran on July 26, 1945 in Bement; he preceded her in death in 1999.
Jean was a lifelong member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Bement and became a member of the Church of the Little Flower when she moved to Springfield in 2000. She was a member of AARP Chapter 195, and she loved quilting and reading.
Jean is survived by her son, Irvin, of Chatham; granddaughter, Michelle (Michael) Gray; great- grandchildren, Alysa and Mykaila Gray; sister-in-law, Jane Foran of Springfield; brother-in-law, Robert Jeffers; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Church of the Little Flower, 800 Stevenson Drive, Springfield. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Allen M. Kemme, celebrant.
Private burial will be in Bement Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 3000 Kelly Lane, Springfield, IL 62711; , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148; or Church of the Little Flower, 800 Stevenson Drive, Springfield, IL 62703.
The family of Agnes Jean Foran is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019