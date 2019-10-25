|
|
Aimee Dora Toberman Sample 1967 - 2019
Azle, TX—Aimee Dora (Toberman) Sample, age 52 of Azle, Tx, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Harris Methodist Hospital, Fort Worth, Tx. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and daughter. Aimee was born June 23,1967 at Memorial Hospital,Belleville Il. The Daughter of Thomas and Charleen Toberman. She grew up in Springfield, Il. area graduating from Ashland Il. High School in 1985 and attended Illinois State University in Normal Il.She had a beautiful smile and singing voice and loved to cook for her family and friends. She is survived by her husband Rhett Sample of Azle ,Tx. parents Thomas and Charleen Toberman of Burlington ,NC.and daughters Samantha Nudo and Stella Sample both of the Fort Worth area. sister Jenifer Lyons of Carolina Beach, NC. brother Thomas Toberman(wife Jeannie) of Burlington, NC. aunt Kathleen Hamilton of Oceanside, CA. mother in law Myra Sample of Springfield, IL. and many beloved nieces and nephews. She will be profoundly missed. Final arrangements are pending.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019