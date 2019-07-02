The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 544-7461
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan M. Brown


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan M. Brown Obituary
Alan M. Brown 1945 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Alan M. Brown, 66, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his home.
Alan was born on May 15, 1953, in Springfield, the son of Harold "Brownie" and Wilma E. Wight Brown.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Ave. West, Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1725 S. Walnut St., Springfield, with Rev. Jeff Grant, celebrant. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery following the Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Simmons Cancer Institute, 315 Carpenter Street, Springfield, IL, 62702.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to view full obituary and offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 3 to July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
Download Now