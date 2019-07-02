|
|
Alan M. Brown 1945 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Alan M. Brown, 66, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his home.
Alan was born on May 15, 1953, in Springfield, the son of Harold "Brownie" and Wilma E. Wight Brown.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Ave. West, Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1725 S. Walnut St., Springfield, with Rev. Jeff Grant, celebrant. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery following the Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Simmons Cancer Institute, 315 Carpenter Street, Springfield, IL, 62702.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to view full obituary and offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 3 to July 4, 2019