Albert B. "Al" Casolari 1936 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Albert B. "Al" Casolari, Jr., 83, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born on May 3, 1936 in Flora, IL, the son of the late Albert B. and Alma (Rentz) Casolari, Sr. He married Merle Davis on February 20, 1959 in Jacksonville, IL and she preceded him in death on August 10, 2018.
Al served in the U. S. Air Force with the Strategic Air Command from 1954-1958. He later worked as a Senior Technician and Director of the Audio-Visual Department for the Illinois State Museum for 44 years, retiring in 2004. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Springfield and was very active there, serving as an usher and elder.
Al is survived by his daughter Dawn (husband Edward) James of Springfield; 2 granddaughters, Brooke James and Taylor James; 2 great-grandchildren, Addelyn James and Logan Andrew; 3 siblings, William (wife Chelsea) Casolari of Flora, IL, Shirley Park of Steelville, IL and Gloria Eskew of Kennett, MO; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Barbara Sims and Elvira Pierson.
Al loved his family and spending time with them. He loved his little buddy, his Siamese cat "Pharoah", and he loved participating in the Elders group at Trinity and making calls on members. He loved photography and always brought his camera to many family gatherings and we will miss the many wonderful pictures he took of all of us through the years. He loved reminiscing about Air Force adventures and re-telling the stories vividly many times. He loved sharing jokes especially after Elder meetings.
He met Merle, the love of his life at the "Moonlight Gardens" skating rink and they were married 3 months later until her passing in 2018.
Special thanks to Visiting Angels care team, Concordia Reach care team, MMC oncology and Hospice team, Springfield Clinic Oncology and Internal Medicine Teams.
Services are under the direction of Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 E. Allen, Springfield where visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 9:30 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 220 South 2nd St., Springfield. A graveside committal service will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 11 am at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, with military honors provided by the Interveteran's Burial Detail of Sangamon Coounty and the U.S. Air Force.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or to Prostate Cancer Research.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019