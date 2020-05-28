Or Copy this URL to Share

Albert "Mr. Weasel" Eads

Springfield, IL - Albert "Mr. Weasel" Eads, 73 passed on Friday May 22, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Springfield , is in charge of arrangements. 2175445755



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store