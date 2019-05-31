Albert J. Roy 1934 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Albert "Al" Roy, 84, of Springfield, died at 11:22 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.

Al was born on October 25, 1934 in Whitinsville, MA, the son of Cleophas and Rosanna Beaudoin Roy. He married Lulu "Madeline" Bencke on May 14, 1958 at Precious Blood Church in Fort Wayne, IN. She preceded him in death on April 19, 2015.

In 1957, Al earned a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the Indiana Institute of Technology in Fort Wayne, IN. His career spanned more than 33 years with the IL Dept. of Transportation in bridge planning and design. Al proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, 3637th Ordinance Company, and the IL Army National Guard. He enjoyed tennis, racquetball, exercise, dancing with the Silver Steppers, acting and singing with the Mature Mob, and spending time with his family.

Al was also preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his son, John (wife, Tracy) Roy of Rochester; daughters, Teresa Szabo of Springfield and Debra (husband, Noel) Neethling of Champaign; and five grandchildren, Darian Welch of Bloomington, Carsen Welch of Los Angeles, CA, Chelsea Szabo of Palatine, Nicole Szabo of Iowa City, IA, and Emily Szabo of Springfield.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.

Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following the visitation.

Memorial Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon Count and the Department of Defense.

Memorial contributions may be made to the LAM Foundation, 4520 Cooper Rd., Suite 300, Cincinnati, OH 45242.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 1 to June 2, 2019