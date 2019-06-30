|
Albert L. Richardson Sr. 1933 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Albert Lee Richardson, Sr., age 86, of rural Springfield, died June 29, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Richardson was born March 20, 1933 in Athens, Illinois the son of Charles Francis and Mary Irene Hart Richardson.
Survived by his sons, Gary (Linda), Albert, Dennis (Debbie), and Kevin; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife Phyllis whom passed on November 8, 2006. He is also preceded in death by six brothers and seven sisters.
He married Phyllis Myers on June 15, 1952 at the Athens Christian Church.
Mr. Richardson attended Ashland High School. He was a carpenter for over 35 years. He worked as a welder for ten years for Harvey Wilson of Athens and retired from Handy Andy in Springfield after 23 years of employment.He was a volunteer fireman in Athens for over 23 years.
Vistiation for Albert will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5-7 PM at the Athens Christian Church. Services will be on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Athens Christian Church. Rev. Ken Gennicks officiating.
Memorials can be made to the St. Jude's Children Research Hospital
Mott & Henning Funeral Home in Athens is taking care of the Richardson family. Online condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 1 to July 2, 2019