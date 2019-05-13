Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
(217) 498-7161
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert McKenzie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert McKenzie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Albert McKenzie Obituary
Albert McKenzie 1927 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Albert McKenzie, 91, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at St John's Hospital.
Albert was born on December 16, 1927, in Springfield, the son of Charles and Ruth (Patton) McKenzie. Albert married Alice Terrase on October 10, 1950; she preceded him in death in 2010.
He was a dedicated worker for Allis-Chalmers and Fiat Manufacturing and retired as Senior Auditor after 42 years of service. Albert loved camping, traveling, was a member of the Springfield Ski & Boat Club, and had built several house.
He was also preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his son, Allen (Donna) McKenzie of Springfield; granddaughter, Jennifer (Ben) Gaul; grandson, Brian McKenzie; great-grandson, Jason Gaul; sister, Mary Falzone; two nieces; and one nephew.
Visitation will be from 5-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Wilson Park Funeral Home in Rochester. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors.
Wilson Park Funeral Home 200 E. Main St. Rochester, IL 62563 is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 14 to May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilson Park Funeral Home
Download Now