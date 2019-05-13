|
|
Albert McKenzie 1927 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Albert McKenzie, 91, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at St John's Hospital.
Albert was born on December 16, 1927, in Springfield, the son of Charles and Ruth (Patton) McKenzie. Albert married Alice Terrase on October 10, 1950; she preceded him in death in 2010.
He was a dedicated worker for Allis-Chalmers and Fiat Manufacturing and retired as Senior Auditor after 42 years of service. Albert loved camping, traveling, was a member of the Springfield Ski & Boat Club, and had built several house.
He was also preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his son, Allen (Donna) McKenzie of Springfield; granddaughter, Jennifer (Ben) Gaul; grandson, Brian McKenzie; great-grandson, Jason Gaul; sister, Mary Falzone; two nieces; and one nephew.
Visitation will be from 5-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Wilson Park Funeral Home in Rochester. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors.
Wilson Park Funeral Home 200 E. Main St. Rochester, IL 62563 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 14 to May 15, 2019