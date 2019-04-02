Home

POWERED BY

Services
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Ray Neal


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Albert Ray Neal Obituary
Albert Ray Neal 1938 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Albert Ray Neal, 80, of Springfield, died at 3:37 am, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Heritage Health. He was born October 23, 1938 in Benton, IL to Virgil and Edith Bays Neal. He married Brenda Curtis and she survives.
Also surviving are five children, Douglas, Terry, Lisa, Michael and Kellie; twelve grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; one sister, Linda Sacco of AL.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation: 1 – 2 pm, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home- Springfield.
Graveside Service: 2:30 pm, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Old Salem Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Download Now