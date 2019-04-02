|
Albert Ray Neal 1938 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Albert Ray Neal, 80, of Springfield, died at 3:37 am, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Heritage Health. He was born October 23, 1938 in Benton, IL to Virgil and Edith Bays Neal. He married Brenda Curtis and she survives.
Also surviving are five children, Douglas, Terry, Lisa, Michael and Kellie; twelve grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; one sister, Linda Sacco of AL.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation: 1 – 2 pm, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home- Springfield.
Graveside Service: 2:30 pm, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Old Salem Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019