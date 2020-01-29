Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curry Funeral Home
407 Carroll St.
Pawnee, IL 62558
217-625-3321
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Curry Funeral Home
407 Carroll St.
Pawnee, IL 62558
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alberta George
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alberta M. George


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alberta M. George Obituary
Alberta M. George 1928 - 2020
Pawnee , IL—Alberta Mae George, 91, of Pawnee, Illinois, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Life's Journey Senior Living in Taylorville. Alberta was born Oct. 10, 1928, in Pawnee, the daughter of John G. and Helen Sanders Minder. She married Raymond F. George on Feb. 13, 1947, at the Davis Memorial Christian Church in Taylorville. Alberta was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ray, in 2003; her sister Lorene Coady in 2001; and an infant brother.
Alberta worked at Myers Brothers and for the state of Illinois, and she retired from INB in 1989 after 10 years of service.
Alberta is survived by two sons, Bill George of Springfield and Terry George of Pawnee; two daughters, Connie George of Pawnee and Rita (husband, Jim) Busby of Pawnee; one sister, Erma Morris, of Springfield; seven grandchildren, Sheila Cutright, Tina Steinhour, Jesse Busby, Ryan Busby, Kyle Busby, Tyler George and Tanner George; and eight great-grandchildren, Kylie, Brooke, Jake, Brett, Melody, Madison, Owen and Alyssa; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Alberta's family will meet friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Curry Funeral Home in Pawnee. A private burial will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield.
Memorials honoring Alberta may be made to the Pawnee Food Pantry, P.O. Box 304, Pawnee, IL 62558-0304.
The family would like to thank Memorial Home Hospice care workers Shelly, Becky and Brenda for the wonderful care they provided to Alberta.
Curry Funeral Home is serving the family of Alberta George. Online condolences may be expressed at www.curryfh.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curry Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -