Alberta M. George 1928 - 2020
Pawnee , IL—Alberta Mae George, 91, of Pawnee, Illinois, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Life's Journey Senior Living in Taylorville. Alberta was born Oct. 10, 1928, in Pawnee, the daughter of John G. and Helen Sanders Minder. She married Raymond F. George on Feb. 13, 1947, at the Davis Memorial Christian Church in Taylorville. Alberta was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ray, in 2003; her sister Lorene Coady in 2001; and an infant brother.
Alberta worked at Myers Brothers and for the state of Illinois, and she retired from INB in 1989 after 10 years of service.
Alberta is survived by two sons, Bill George of Springfield and Terry George of Pawnee; two daughters, Connie George of Pawnee and Rita (husband, Jim) Busby of Pawnee; one sister, Erma Morris, of Springfield; seven grandchildren, Sheila Cutright, Tina Steinhour, Jesse Busby, Ryan Busby, Kyle Busby, Tyler George and Tanner George; and eight great-grandchildren, Kylie, Brooke, Jake, Brett, Melody, Madison, Owen and Alyssa; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Alberta's family will meet friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Curry Funeral Home in Pawnee. A private burial will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield.
Memorials honoring Alberta may be made to the Pawnee Food Pantry, P.O. Box 304, Pawnee, IL 62558-0304.
The family would like to thank Memorial Home Hospice care workers Shelly, Becky and Brenda for the wonderful care they provided to Alberta.
Curry Funeral Home is serving the family of Alberta George. Online condolences may be expressed at www.curryfh.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020