Aldean Piphus
Aldean Piphus 1958 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Aldean Piphus, age 62, was born on February 22, 1958 in Springfield, Illinois, the daughter of George Piphus, Jr. and Ruth Dean Piphus. She departed this life on October 1, 2020 in Killeen,TX.
Funeral Services Saturday October 10, 2020, Greater All Nations Tabernacle C.O.G.I.C, 1000 South 19th Street, Springfield, IL 62703. Pastor Paul Davis Officiating. Visitation: 10:00-11:00am, Service:11:00am-12:00pm.
Interment at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
