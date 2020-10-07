Aldean Piphus 1958 - 2020

So very sorry of the loss of my childhood friend. Aldean and her family lived on Pine Street before moving on the North Side. I have a lot of memories of playing with her and her sister, Mary Ann and all the boys. I am so saddened of her loss. Ben, Mark and Paul, look to the hills from whence cometh your help and know that all your help comes from the Lord. God bless you all.

Mary (Libby) Coleman

Friend