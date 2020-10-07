1/1
Aldean Piphus
1958 - 2020
Aldean Piphus 1958 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Aldean Piphus, age 62, was born on February 22, 1958 in Springfield, Illinois, the daughter of George Piphus, Jr. and Ruth Dean Piphus. She departed this life on October 1, 2020 in Killeen,TX.
Funeral Services Saturday October 10, 2020, Greater All Nations Tabernacle C.O.G.I.C, 1000 South 19th Street, Springfield, IL 62703. Pastor Paul Davis Officiating. Visitation: 10:00-11:00am, Service:11:00am-12:00pm.
Interment at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Greater All Nations Tabernacle C.O.G.I.C
OCT
10
Service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Greater All Nations Tabernacle C.O.G.I.C
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Memories & Condolences
October 5, 2020
So very sorry of the loss of my childhood friend. Aldean and her family lived on Pine Street before moving on the North Side. I have a lot of memories of playing with her and her sister, Mary Ann and all the boys. I am so saddened of her loss. Ben, Mark and Paul, look to the hills from whence cometh your help and know that all your help comes from the Lord. God bless you all.
Mary (Libby) Coleman
Friend
October 5, 2020
Piphus family were saddened to hear of the passing of Aldean...she was always a joy to see and her laugh was contagious, we now know she is in the arms of our Lord and Saviour and she will always be watching over her two beautiful daughters.... Love & Prayers to the Family with our Deepest Sympathy
Willie & Dottie Washington
Friend
October 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Your Family lived few houses down from us, on Pine st.went to School with you and your sister. REST IN PEACE.
Susan Elliott, BROWN
Neighbor
October 4, 2020
Condolences to the Family will miss you Cousin our hearts are heavy.
Pamela,Ronald Tillman
Family
October 4, 2020
October 4, 2020
To the family of Sister Aldean Piphus, I pray that God will Bless and keep you during this time and days to come.It was a Blessing to get to know her and to see that Big smile.
Marie Johnson
October 4, 2020
Aldean was a friend and classmate. We are sending our sincere condolences to the Piphus Family.
Kim Newman
Kim Newman
October 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ronald Dickerson
Friend
October 4, 2020
Gonna Miss. Prayers for family and condolences
Cheryl Davis/Payne
October 3, 2020
Prayers going up for you
Shemachiah Israel
Friend
October 3, 2020
To the entire family,
My condolences on your loss. Aldean was a beautiful person in spirit. Always smiling. I remember her in school smiling all the time. Psalms 121:1 Lift your eyes to the hills whence comes your help!! Isaiah Seek him while he may be found......going up for you!!!
Shemachiah Israel
Friend
October 3, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
George Gilbert
October 3, 2020
RIP Aldean you are forever Loved to all the Family I am sending my Deepest Condolences and Prayers through your time of Grief
God Bless
Jill Brown Day
October 3, 2020
Rip beautiful lady. Your sense of humor will be greatly missed. Such a. Kind person
Francine Allen-Jackson
Friend
October 3, 2020
To the Piphus family with love from the Pettit family ! Aldean was a beautiful person, but God knows best, we loved her hear, but God loved her more! May God continue to bless the Piphus family! ""


Tony & Sharon Pettit & family
Tony & Sharon Pettit Sr.
Friend
October 3, 2020
I worked with Aldean at Feitshans school. She was a joy and a supreme delight, always a positive presence in the school, both to the students and as a member of the staff. The professional attitude she brought to her job was beautiful as she sought to relate in a respectful manner to everyone. What precious memories I have of this delightful child of God.
Donn Stephens
Coworker
October 2, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the Piphus family.
Nicole Harper
