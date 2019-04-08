Home

Alden "Dean" VanWinkle

Alden "Dean" VanWinkle Obituary
Alden "Dean" Van Winkle 1930 - 2018
Wildwood, MO—
Alden "Dean" Van WInkle, 88, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at Ballwin Ridge Health and Rehabilitation in Wildwood, Missouri.
He was born March 1, 1930, in Springfield, Illinois to Dewey and Anna (Dodd) Van Winkle.
Alden was the cherished grandfather of Sarah Van Winkle and great-grandfather of Gabrielle Van Winkle; treasured brother of Walter "Gene" (Kathleen) Van Winkle and Gary (Virginia) Van Winkle; dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Preceding him in death are his son, Donald Van Winkle, the mother of his son and wife of 42 years, Peggy C. Welch, and his second wife of 14 years, Erna C. Ladage.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 12, from 12 noon - 2 p.m. at Calvert and Ferry Funeral Home in Virden, Illinois. Interment will be at Auburn Cemetery in Auburn, Illinois. To leave a comment for the family please visit: www.ca;vert-ferryfuneralhomes.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
