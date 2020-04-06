|
|
Alethea June Pickett 1930 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Alethea June Pickett, 90, of Springfield, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her home. She was born on February 9, 1930, in Springfield, to Edgar and Esther (Gannon) Kelley. She married Ross Edgar Pickett on June 7, 1947 and he preceded her in death on June 30, 2017.
Alethea is also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Edgar and William Kelley and one sister, Susie O'Dell.
Survivors include three sons, Ross (Linda) Pickett of Tennessee, Mike (Linda) Pickett of Springfield and Gary (Sue) Pickett of Springfield; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Joe Kelley of Buckhart; two sisters-in-law, Linda Kelley and Mary Catherine Kelley, both of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Alethea belonged to Christ Episcopal Church. She was a lifelong resident of Springfield. Alethea retired from Horace Mann Educators after 25 years. She looked forward to her church outings with her sister-in-law, Linda.
Private family services were held. Burial at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Episcopal Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020