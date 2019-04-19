|
Alfie E. Anderson 1935 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Alfie Emil Anderson, 83, of Springfield, died at 9:50 pm, Monday, April 15, 2019 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village. He was born December 23, 1935 in Beardstown, IL the son of Harold and Julia Anderson.
He attended Feitshans High School and retired from the US Navy after 20 years, many of those in submarines. He worked for 22 years at Simpson Lumber Company in the state of Washington.
He married Elaine Dirk in 1959 and she proceeded him in death. He married Patricia Kren in 1999.
Alfie was an avid golfer in Florida and played with the local Grasshackers group. He also played Lawn Bowling in Florida for several years.
He and Pat enjoyed many winters in Florida and many summers in the state of Washington visiting family and friends.
He was a member of the Elks Club, American Legion, VFW and Navy Club.
Surviving are his wife, Pat; three sons, Steven (companion Cindy Rose) Anderson, Mark (Tracy) Anderson and Alfie Anderson II of Washington State; stepson, Steven Kren of Cantrall; four grandchildren, Joe (Lesya) Anderson, Jacob Anderson, Ericka Anderson and Carlee (James) Little; two great-grandsons, James Little, Jr and Nathan Little; one step granddaughter, Stephanie (companion, Wm. Hendershott) Settles and two step great grandsons, Kobe Kunz and Eli Hendershott of Springfield; one brother, Don Anderson of Springfield and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jerald and Harold Anderson; sisters, Janice Dozert and June "Marjean" Merritt.
Visitation: 9 – 11 am, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home, 1109 S. 5th Street, Springfield.
Funeral Mass: 11:30 am, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Agnes Church, 245 N. Amos Ave. Springfield, with Reverend Robert Jallas officiating.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Martin de Porres or St. Agnes Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019