|
|
Alfons J. Knappmeyer 1931 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Alfons "Al" J. Knappmeyer, 88, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. John's Hospital.
Al was a first generation American born on April 3, 1931 in Springfield to Alfons and Katherine Mueller Knappmeyer from Germany.
On December 31st, 1950, he met a feisty, petite brunette by the name of Joann Caswell at a New Year's Eve party. They were married less than two months later on February 17, 1951. She proceeded him in death in 2006 after 55 years of marriage. He was also proceeded in death by his sister, Roma Ann Daniels, a daughter-in-law, Rose Knappmeyer and his beloved little dog, Lilly.
Survivors are six children, Joe (Kristy) Knappmeyer of Sherman, Sam Knappmeyer, Frank Knappmeyer and Michelle Travis all of Springfield, Dianna (Mike) Ollis of Omaha, NE and Dan (Michele) Knappmeyer of New Berlin. Eleven grandchildren, Kelsie (John) Glynn, Sammie (Brent) Berberet, Casey (Calvin) Kornegay, Kelly (Brett) Knappmeyer-Marker, Sarah Travis, Jeanne (Joe) Trello, Jake (Kim) Travis, Olivia, Sophie and Ian Ollis and Jack Knappmeyer. Nine great grandchildren, Fiona and Colin Glynn, Aidan and Riley Berberet, Camden and Cadence Kornegay, Amelia Knappmeyer and Logan and Demi Trello. One brother, Rudy (Karen) Knappmeyer of Shabbona, one brother-in-law, two sister-in-laws and several nieces and nephews.
Al was a proud and decorated veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He served two tours in the Mediterranean, was a Korean War veteran and heroically survived the Inchon Invasion and the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir, where he was severely wounded, shot and frostbitten. He was a drill instructor, an advisor to the Korean Marine Corps and a Vietnam War veteran. He retired as Master Sargeant in 1968 after more than 20 years of service.
After his retirement from the Marine Corps, he worked for and retired from the United States Postal Service. He was the leader of Boy Scout Troop 22 at Third Presbyterian Church for several years.
Al enjoyed frequent but short visits from his family, historical and war novels and biographies, doing crossword puzzles, birdwatching from his window, watching movies, the Green Bay Packers and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Services are under the direction of Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 E. Allen, Springfield, where visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10 am until time of the funeral service at 11 am. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Marine Corps.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Please visit the online obituary at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019