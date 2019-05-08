|
Alfred H. "Tut" Greening 2018
Williamsville, IL—Alfred H. 'Tut' Greening, 97, of Williamsville passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village in Springfield.
Tut was born October 5, 1921 in Cornland, the son of Alfred H. and Reva Donnan Greening. He spent his early years in a house his father built on a hill in Buffalo Hart. His father's love of politics and position as State's Attorney led to moving the family to Springfield where Tut attended the Lawrence School and Springfield High School.
He attended DePauw University, the University of Southern California and the University of Washington and received a law degree from Northwestern University. Tut served in the Army Air Corps, 15th Air Division in World War II. He was stationed in Bari, Italy and was charged with repairing radios for planes returning to the base.
Tut was an avid sailor with the Star Fleet at the Island Bay Yacht Club in Springfield. He competed in the Star World Championships in Chicago in 1956 and taught many people to sail.
He moved in the late 1960s to Williamsville, the hometown of his wife Barbara. He was very involved with and passionate about the Village – doing the groundwork and getting land donated to create a Village park, lake and walking trail. Tut was also a loyal follower of Williamsville girls' softball, where he was frequently seen at games, even in his 80s and 90s, with his best friend Robert Kording.
Tut was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jones Greening; his brother, Gershom Keys Greening (and wife Barbara); and his sister, Elizabeth Greening Smith. He is survived by his son, John (wife, Kelley) of Austin, Texas; his daughter, Anne Greening Keinz (husband, Don) of Wrentham, Massachusetts; three grandchildren, Grayson Taylor Greening, Addison Price Greening and Kristin Keinz Wachtelhausen (husband, Tyler); great granddaughter, Maisey Jones Wachtelhausen; three nieces, Pamela Greening Cox, Heidi Jones Freeby and Barbara Smith Nickerson; and nephews William Greening and Newell Smith.
Visitation will be held at the Mott and Henning Funeral Home on Thursday, May 30th, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, May 31st, 2019 at 10 a.m. with burial at Walnut Hill Cemetery near Williamsville. A celebration of life reception will follow at noon at the Old Bank Building located at 101 West Main Street in downtown Williamsville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Village of Williamsville Trail Fund, 141 West Main Street, Williamsville, Il 62693.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 19 to May 20, 2019