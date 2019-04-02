|
Alfred M. Hodson, Jr. 1937 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Alfred M. Hodson, Jr., 81 of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at his home.
He was born on November 20, 1937 in Springfield, the son of the late Alfred M. and Elizabeth Ann (Clouser) Hodson, Sr. He married Patricia Tannehill and she preceded him in death in 1996. He later married Patricia M. Beck and she preceded him in death in 2014.
HTC Alfred Hodson proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, doing a tour in Vietnam. He worked as a welder at Fiat Allis. He then worked as a service technician for Bollman's Pool and Spa, and later he was the custodian for the Ansar Shrine Temple. He was a member of Ansar Shrine Temple, the Legion of Honor and served as its Commander, Tyrian Lodge 333, and the Scottish Rites.
He is survived by a brother, Leslie (Linda) Hodson of Bulpitt; 4 children, Diana (Tom) Stewart of Springfield, Mike (Regina) Hodson of Stonington, IL, Lisa (Doug) Hodson of Springfield, and John (Tamie) Hodson of Sylvania, GA; 9 grandchildren, Joshua, Jeremy, Susan, T.J., Marcey (Dan), Nathan (Ali), Alex (Kristen), Brie (Jordan), Haley (Karl), Steven, and Seth (fiancé Jade); 16 great-grandchildren, Michael, Justyn, Hayli, Sadie, Sydney, Jade, Onna, Justin, Gage, Izabella, Brent Jr., Kylie, Jesse, Rowdie, Julieanne, and Caitlin; Several stepchildren including April (Randy) Hiser, and several step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; and several in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Besides his parents and both of his wives, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Marie, and a brother, Wesley Hodson.
Services are under the direction of Bisch and Son Funeral Home, Springfield. A graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11 am at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, with Chaplain Jeff Harter officiating. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy and the Interveterans' Burial Detail of Sangamon County.
Memorials may be made to .
