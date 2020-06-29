Alfred "Al" Moscardelli 1927 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Alfred "Al" Moscardelli, 93, of Springfield died at 11:20 am, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his home. He was born January 22, 1927 in Springfield to Fred and Julia (Staudacher) Moscardelli. He married Eleanor "Ellie" Schmertmann July 16, 1949 and she preceded him in death August 15, 2000. He married Connie M. O'Rourke on February 27, 2002 and she preceded him in death on May 11, 2008.
He is survived by two daughters, Diana (Rick) Valois and Darlene (Kevin) Harney, both of Springfield; one son, Derrick (Pati) Moscardelli of Harrisburg, IL; companion, Shirley Leavey; ten grandchildren, Lisa, Jim, Garrett, Michelle, Adam, Elizabeth, Emily, Abigail, Danielle and Chance; four great grandchildren, Sarah, Ellie, Sophia and Noah; two brothers, Frank (Agnes) Moscardelli and Richard (Ruth) Moscardelli, both of Springfield and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Debra Adams; sister, Elizabeth Ann Moscardelli and two sisters-in-law, Helen Moscardelli and Maryann Mudd.
Al was a United States Marine Corps veteran, serving in the Pacific, China Sea, Guam and China. He worked at Sangamo Electric in the 1950's, a design draftsman at Stewart Warner Hobbs, and he was the owner of Lawn Pro, which he later sold to Allied Plumbing. He was a graduate of Springfield High School and attended Springfield College in Illinois.
Al was a member of St. Agnes Church.
Visitation:4 – 7 PM, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield. A prayer service will be held at 4:00 pm.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 am, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at St. Agnes Church with Reverend Daniel J. Bergbower officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to a veteran's group of the donor's choice or Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com.
Springfield, IL—Alfred "Al" Moscardelli, 93, of Springfield died at 11:20 am, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his home. He was born January 22, 1927 in Springfield to Fred and Julia (Staudacher) Moscardelli. He married Eleanor "Ellie" Schmertmann July 16, 1949 and she preceded him in death August 15, 2000. He married Connie M. O'Rourke on February 27, 2002 and she preceded him in death on May 11, 2008.
He is survived by two daughters, Diana (Rick) Valois and Darlene (Kevin) Harney, both of Springfield; one son, Derrick (Pati) Moscardelli of Harrisburg, IL; companion, Shirley Leavey; ten grandchildren, Lisa, Jim, Garrett, Michelle, Adam, Elizabeth, Emily, Abigail, Danielle and Chance; four great grandchildren, Sarah, Ellie, Sophia and Noah; two brothers, Frank (Agnes) Moscardelli and Richard (Ruth) Moscardelli, both of Springfield and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Debra Adams; sister, Elizabeth Ann Moscardelli and two sisters-in-law, Helen Moscardelli and Maryann Mudd.
Al was a United States Marine Corps veteran, serving in the Pacific, China Sea, Guam and China. He worked at Sangamo Electric in the 1950's, a design draftsman at Stewart Warner Hobbs, and he was the owner of Lawn Pro, which he later sold to Allied Plumbing. He was a graduate of Springfield High School and attended Springfield College in Illinois.
Al was a member of St. Agnes Church.
Visitation:4 – 7 PM, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield. A prayer service will be held at 4:00 pm.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 am, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at St. Agnes Church with Reverend Daniel J. Bergbower officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to a veteran's group of the donor's choice or Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.