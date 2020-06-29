Dear Moscardelli family,



My sympathy and prayers go to you during this time of Al's passing. Although I never had the honor of meeting Mr. Moscardelli during his lifetime, I want to salute him for his service in the Marines in the Pacific theater. Incidentally, that is a great picture of Al wearing a beautiful "cover".



May God bless all of you and Al now and forever. Rest In Peace Marine and Semper Fi!



John Headrick

Springfield, IL

