|
|
Alfred W. Hostick Jr. 1932 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Alfred W. Hostick Jr. 87, of Springfield, died at 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Concordia Village-Summer Breeze Care.
Al was born on October 15, 1932, in Springfield, the son of Alfred W. Sr., and Easter Lilly (Saul) Hostick. He married Bertha L. (Volk) Weatherford in 1966.
Al attended Cathedral Boys High School and Springfield Junior College. He graduated from Western Illinois University with a bachelor's degree in Education, and from the University of Illinois at Springfield with a master's degree in Administration. He also completed courses from the University of Arizona and 24 additional hours from the University of Illinois at Springfield.
Al was employed as a teacher at Galesburg State Research Hospital, St. Charles Training School for Boys, Clark County School District in Las Vegas, Nevada, Redondo Beach School District in Redondo Beach, California, and School District #186 in Springfield. He retired in 1989, after 31 ½ years of service as a teacher. After his retirement, Al worked as a permanent part-time employee at the County Election Office.
Al was a combat veteran of the Korean War. He was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Ribbon w/2 Bronze and Campaign Stars, and the National Defense Service Medal.
He was also a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Al was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha; parents; sister, Beverly Schafer; and daughter, Regina Hostick.
He is survived by his children, Jim (wife, Jean) Weatherford of Springfield, Lori (husband, Jeff) Valentine of Springfield, Mark Weatherford of Hillsboro, IL, Paula Weatherford of Springfield, and Mindy (husband, Gary) Garner of Auburn, IL; grandchildren, Bryan, Morgan, Patrick, Heather, Michael, Nicole, and Lily; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Concordia Village Chapel, 4101 West Iles, Springfield. A Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Father John Nolan officiating.
A private burial will be held at Calvary at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, 57 Country Place, Springfield, IL 62703.
The family of Alfred W. Hostick Jr. is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020