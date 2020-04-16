|
Alica VanDeusen 1978 - 2020
Tampa, FL—Alica {Aliça}, ("Ali", "Lisa", "Big Al") Tate VanDeusen, 42, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away in Tampa, Florida surrounded by family on March 27, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Throughout her courageous fight, she never lost her sense of humor.
Alica was born in Springfield, IL on March 24, 1978. She graduated from Sacred Heart-Griffin High School in Illinois then moved to Ormond Beach with her parents. She attended Daytona State College earning a degree in General Education. After teaching preschool at Temple Beth-El, she spent eleven years working as an independent child-care provider and personal assistant for a family she grew to love.
Alica was an adoring wife to her husband, Daniel. They married on June 18, 2011, in Ormond-by-the-Sea, Florida. She was a devoted mother to their 6-year-old identical twin daughters, dubbed "twincesses", Leila Tate (LeLe, Tatertot), and Ruby Danielle (Ru Ru, Sugar Ru).
Alica loved being outdoors. Daily she could be found walking over the Granada Bridge, her designated "happy place". She and her family spent numerous hours at local parks and beaches. When she was not in the sunshine, or at Disney World, she was happiest at home with her family. Those that knew her appreciated her baking skills. She loved sharing her homemade meals and goodies with loved ones, especially the Flagler County Firefighter/EMTs working with her husband, Dan.
Alica had a quick wit and reveled in the cheap laugh. She always delighted in the surprising joys of life. Alica's daughters will miss her cupcakes, snuggles and poop jokes. Her husband loved her eclectic choices in music and the sound of her laugh. A bright light in the world has gone out as her presence and sense of humor will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
In addition to her immediate family, Alica is survived by her parents, Jerry and Fay Kalteux, Ormond Beach, parents, Jim and Sue Giacomini, Springfield, Illinois, brother Jeff Kalteux and sister Rachel Fox. She will be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by maternal grandparents, Noah and Edith Tate of Alabama, and paternal grandparents Merino and Dorothy Giacomini of Illinois, Jerome and Alta Kalteux of Illinois, and 2 uncles.
In lieu of flowers, an education fund for her daughters has been established. Interested parties may send inquires to Sally VanDeusen at [email protected] During this time of quarantine, the family encourages others to treasure this time with their families and playing outdoors. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, a memorial walk across the Granada Bridge and celebration of life reception will be held at a future date. Arrangements are under the care of Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society, Ormond Beach, FL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020