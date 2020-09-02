Alice Curtin 1936 - 2020

Taylorville, IL—Alice Faye (Carpenter) Curtin, 84 of Taylorville, passed away at 2:25pm on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Life's Journey Senior Living in Taylorville. She was born on March 15, 1936 at home in Blue Mound, the daughter of Charles and Mary Gladys (Brown) Carpenter. Alice lived in Stonington and graduated from Stonington High School in 1954. She attended the University of Illinois. She married John Curtin on February 9, 1957. Alice was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the Altar & Rosary Society, Christian County Home Extension, Illinois Angus Auxiliary, and St. Vincent Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Alice was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She provided hugs, kisses, great food and cookies. Alice worked alongside John operating their family farm and enjoyed gardening and traveling.

She is survived by her husband: John Curtin of Taylorville; children: Fred Curtin and Chuck Curtin both of Stonington, Beth Vincent (Glenn) of Mt. Auburn, Mary May of Taylorville, Cathy Wernsing (Mitch) of Rochester, and Jim Curtin (Shelly) of Taylorville; 25 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren; aunt: Darlene Strawser of Ohio; brothers-in-law: Larry Curtin of Taylorville and Paul Curtin (Gail) of Lisle; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother: Dr. Ben Carpenter; and sister: Peggy Pollock.

The visitation for Mrs. Curtin will be held from 9am until 11am on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Stonington. A private family funeral mass will take place immediately following the visitation on Saturday with Monsignor David Lantz officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Taylorville. All health department guidelines will be followed limiting the number of people allowed in the church at a time, and masks are highly encouraged. Memorials in Alice's memory may be left to the Holy Trinity Altar & Rosary Society or St. Mary's Catholic School. McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements.



