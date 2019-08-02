|
|
Alice Darlene Brady Lawing 1935 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Alice Darlene Brady Lawing, 83, of Chatham entered the Kingdom of Heaven on July 31, 2019.
She was born October 20, 1935 in New Douglas, IL, the daughter of Albert Lewis Newby and Vida Rachel Greenwalt Newby. She was proceeded in death by her husband Donald Dean Brady, brothers, Edward and Thomas Newby and sister, Alieen Morehart, adopted son, Robert Lynn Oshqueshquam, son-in-law, Ditto O'keefe and daughter-in-law, Jan White-Brady.
Darlene was raised in Plainview, IL. and graduated from Carlinville High School becoming very fond of Taylor's Chili of Carlinville. Darlene married Donald Dean Brady June 7, 1953 and later to Joe Allen Lawing on July 29, 1988. She loved her family and many friends and cherished every moment with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Darlene was dedicated church member of the Methodist Church and taught Sunday school for many years at Divernon. She was also dedicated to her community serving as an election judge for 25 years in Divernon. She retired from the Commonwealth Electric Company in Kincaid. She was raised during the lean times of the economic depression and loving to cook no one went hungry if she could help it. She was avid reader enjoying author Daniel Steel and traveling. Having gave so much in life Darlene was also an organ donor in death.
She is survived by her loving husband Joe Lawing of 31 years; two daughters, Pam (Steve) Sullivan and Alice (Kelly Skaggs) O'Keefe; two sons, David M. (fiancée, Judy Hunt) Brady and Jim (Michelle Bouvet) Brady; two step-daughters, Debbie (Troy) Ward, and Barb Lawing; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10am till time of services at 11:30am, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Sugar Creek Methodist Church, Chatham with Rev. Paul Dinges officiating. Burial will be in Cumberland Sugar Creek Cemetery, Glenarm.
Memorials may be made to .
Bramley Funeral Home, Divernon is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019