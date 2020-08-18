Alice G. Antonacci 1926 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Alice G. Antonacci, 93, of Springfield, died at 2:34 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her residence.
Alice was born on September 21, 1926 in Morrisonville, the daughter of Louis O. and Ruby G. Stillwagon Sloman. She married Ernest J. Antonacci on July 6, 1946 in Springfield.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cyndy Holle; her parents; stepfather, Sam Jenkins; one sister, Mary Lou Proctor; one brother, Robert L. Sloman; 3 step sisters, Lorraine Martin, Helen Beckmier, and Marge Housh; 1 step brother, Ray Jenkins.
She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Ernest J. Antonacci of Springfield; six children, Connie (Richie) Falati, Joe (Katie) Antonacci, Larry (Anne) Antonacci, Gary (Diane Haas) Antonacci, Tim (Julie) Antonacci, and Jeff (Angie) Antonacci; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Church of the Little Flower, 800 Adlai Stevenson Dr., Springfield. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Allen M. Kemme, celebrant.
Private family burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Little Flower or Little Flower School, 800 Adlai Stevenson Dr., Springfield, IL 62703 or St. John's Breadline, 430 North 5th St., Springfield, IL 62702.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
