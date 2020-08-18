1/1
Alice G. Antonacci
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice G. Antonacci 1926 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Alice G. Antonacci, 93, of Springfield, died at 2:34 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her residence.
Alice was born on September 21, 1926 in Morrisonville, the daughter of Louis O. and Ruby G. Stillwagon Sloman. She married Ernest J. Antonacci on July 6, 1946 in Springfield.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cyndy Holle; her parents; stepfather, Sam Jenkins; one sister, Mary Lou Proctor; one brother, Robert L. Sloman; 3 step sisters, Lorraine Martin, Helen Beckmier, and Marge Housh; 1 step brother, Ray Jenkins.
She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Ernest J. Antonacci of Springfield; six children, Connie (Richie) Falati, Joe (Katie) Antonacci, Larry (Anne) Antonacci, Gary (Diane Haas) Antonacci, Tim (Julie) Antonacci, and Jeff (Angie) Antonacci; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Church of the Little Flower, 800 Adlai Stevenson Dr., Springfield. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Allen M. Kemme, celebrant.
Private family burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Little Flower or Little Flower School, 800 Adlai Stevenson Dr., Springfield, IL 62703 or St. John's Breadline, 430 North 5th St., Springfield, IL 62702.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved