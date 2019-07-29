|
Alice Girdler 1938 - 2019
Virden, IL— 81, of Virden died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born February 5, 1938, in West Frankfort, IL the daughter of Lawrence "Ram" and Violet "Cotton" Evans Griffith.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stan Girdler; brothers, Lawrence "Junker" Griffith, David Griffith and grandson, Kyle Meisenheimer.
Surviving children: Vickie ( Scott) Lewis of Springfield; Ricky ( Dawn) Meisenheimer of Virden; Dawn "Chicken" ( Brian) Willoughby of Virden and step-son, Mitchell Girdler of Oregon. Two brothers, Danny ( Judy) Griffith of Girard and DuWayne "Porky" Griffith of Virden; two sisters, Ida Beane and Elizabeth Joplin, all of Virden, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life ceremony will be 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the New Life Family Church, 303 Clover Lane, Auburn, IL with the Rev. Larry Griffith and Rev. Aaron Griffith officiating.
Burial of remains will be at the Virden cemetery. Please visit: www.calvert-ferryfuneralhomes.com to leave a comment for the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019