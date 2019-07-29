Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calvert & Ferry Funeral Home
521 North Springfield Street
Virden, IL 62690
(217) 965-3321
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Girdler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Girdler


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Girdler Obituary
Alice Girdler 1938 - 2019
Virden, IL— 81, of Virden died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born February 5, 1938, in West Frankfort, IL the daughter of Lawrence "Ram" and Violet "Cotton" Evans Griffith.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stan Girdler; brothers, Lawrence "Junker" Griffith, David Griffith and grandson, Kyle Meisenheimer.
Surviving children: Vickie ( Scott) Lewis of Springfield; Ricky ( Dawn) Meisenheimer of Virden; Dawn "Chicken" ( Brian) Willoughby of Virden and step-son, Mitchell Girdler of Oregon. Two brothers, Danny ( Judy) Griffith of Girard and DuWayne "Porky" Griffith of Virden; two sisters, Ida Beane and Elizabeth Joplin, all of Virden, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life ceremony will be 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the New Life Family Church, 303 Clover Lane, Auburn, IL with the Rev. Larry Griffith and Rev. Aaron Griffith officiating.
Burial of remains will be at the Virden cemetery. Please visit: www.calvert-ferryfuneralhomes.com to leave a comment for the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now