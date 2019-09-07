|
|
Alice O'Malley Holthaus 1922 - 2019
Nokomis, IL—
Alice E. O'Malley Holthaus 96 of Nokomis passed away at 3:34 pm Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Tremont Ridge, Hillsboro, IL.
Alice the daughter of Thomas E. and Jessie (Randle) Hines was born October 13, 1922 in Nokomis IL. She married Marion O'Malley in 1946, he passed away in 1961, she married Clayton Hill in 1973, he passed away in 1987, she married Norbert Holthaus in 1996, he passed away in 2016. She is survived by children Larry (Maggie) O'Malley of Lexington, KY, Michael (Jan) O'Malley of Nokomis, IL, Deborah (Gene) Best of Springfield, IL, Greg O'Malley of Springfield, IL, step children Madonna (Mike) Dolan of Bolingbrook, IL, Denise (Chris) Just of Assumption, IL, Mark (Gail) Holthaus of Highland, IL,Gary (Linda) Holthaus of Decatur, IL, grandchildren Megan (Erik) Dunnigan, Ryan (Rachel) O'Malley, Brandy (Drew Kinkelaar) O'Malley,14 step grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 24 step great grandchildren, a sister-in-law Lois Ann Schwarm of Litchfield, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands Marion, Clayton and Norbert, 2 step grandchildren and brothers Randle, Clement, Paul and Raymond Hines, sisters Doris Toberman, Ruth Speiser, Marilyn Chambers and Marcella Sullivan.
Alice was a member of the St. Louis Catholic Church, C.C.W. & the Foresters
Mass of christian burial will be held 12 noon Monday, September 9, 2019 in St. Louis Catholic Church, Nokomis, IL, with burial in Calvary Cemetery, Nokomis. Visitation will be from 10 to noon Monday in the church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019