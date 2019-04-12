The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Alice R. Cantrall

Alice R. Cantrall Obituary
Alice R. Cantrall 1924 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Alice R. Cantrall, a lifetime resident of Springfield, passed away at 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, after a brief illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and William Richards; her brother, George, who died when he was 11 years old; her husband of 71 years, Robert Cantrall; sister-in-law, Virginia Shanklin; and niece, Lynn Shanklin.
She is survived by her nephew, Richard Shanklin; and friends, Cressie and Sharon.
Alice was born on November 12, 1924. She graduated from Springfield High School with honors and married Bob Cantrall on August 12, 1943, while he was home on leave from the Army. They honeymooned in Chicago with $50 to their name. Alice was employed as a secretary at Central Illinois Public Service and retired in 1988. She then volunteered at St. John's Hospital for 18 years. She and Bob liked traveling mostly to Florida in the winters and Maine in the summers. They especially enjoyed the Kennebunkport area. That all ended when Bob had a severe stroke and Alice spent the next 15 years taking care of him.
As per Alice's request, there will be no ceremonies.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Memorial contributions may be made to in her name or to , P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
The family of Alice R. Cantrall is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
