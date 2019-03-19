|
|
Alice W. Morris 1931 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Alice W. Morris, 87, of Lincoln, Formerly of Springfield, passed away on Sunday March 17, 2019 at the Cristian Village in Lincoln. She was born on March 30, 1931 in Williamsville to Clyde and Effie Bozarth Mattingly. Alice married Dean Morris on December 27, 1953 in Springfield and he survives.
Mrs. Morris is also survived by her children: Les (Cindy) Morris of Reed Spring, MO., Barbara (Steve) Byerline of Auburn, Wanda (Jerry) Hilscher of Copperopolis, CA., Frances Morris of Cibolo, TX., and Rick (Lori) Morris of Springfield, fourteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by four sisters: Dolores and Virginia Mattingly and Trilba McGeath and Louise Sinclair, two brothers James and Stanley Mattingly, one granddaughter Tiffany Pagel and one great-grandson Noah Pagel.
Alice worked at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, Christian Elementary School as a cook, and as a hostess at the Fairfield Inn. Alice and her husband Dean owned and operated the White Hen Pantry on the corner of First and North Grand and they also are members of Westside Christian Church.
The family will greet friends at Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 East Allen Street, on Friday March 22, 2019 from 9:30am to 11:30 am. A funeral service will immediately follow, with burial to follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Williamsville. Memorial contributions may be made to the and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019