Allan Gieseking 1942 - 2020Rochester, IL—Allan Ray Gieseking, 78, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.Al was born on February 13, 1942, the son of Edward and Alma Gieseking. He married Nadine Nobbe on August 15, 1964 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Harvel, IL.Allan graduated from Raymond High School in 1960; Attended University of Illinois 1960-1963, Graduated Eastern Illinois University 1965 with a BS in Mathematics Education, Graduated Sangamon State University with a MA in Educational Administration. He taught mathematics and coached all sports at Edison Junior High from 1965-1974. Taught mathematics and computer science at Lanphier High School from 1975-1994 along with coaching freshman basketball in 1974 and then served as varsity assistant to Bob Nika from 1975-1986. The Lions played in 3 state finals during that time in 1977, 1983 and 1985, winning in 1985. He also served as Mathematics Department Chairman from 1984 through retirement in 1994, and was employed as an income tax preparer at H&R Block from 1995-2004.Al was a Member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rochester. And served as organist beginning in 1983 for Good Shepherd and Immanuel Riverton along with holding various offices at Good Shepherd.Since retirement, Al and Nadine have traveled extensively with trips to Alaska, Hawaii, Europe, New Zealand/Australia, the Caribbean and South America.Al was passionate about his golf game and enjoyed family vacations with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was an amazing husband, father and grandpa and will be missed immensely.He is preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Dale and Darrell Gieseking.He is survived by his wife, Nadine; daughter Nancy (Scott) Harry of Springfield; sons, Eric (Laura) Gieseking of Minneapolis, MN and Jeffrey (Joanne) Gieseking of San Francisco, CA.; grandchildren, Michael Harry of Denver, CO, Whitney and Luke Harry of Springfield and Logan and Lana Gieseking of San Francisco, CA., and one brother Marlyn (Marilyn) Gieseking of Suwanee, GA.Due to Covid, there will be no visitation and a private family funeral will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with Pastor Samuel Janssen officiating.Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, in Rochester is in charge of arrangements.