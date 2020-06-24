Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Allan's life story with friends and family

Share Allan's life story with friends and family

Allan Joseph "AL" Scheller

Mt. Olive, IL - Allan Joseph "AL" Scheller, 63, passed on Monday, June 15, 2020 at his residence. Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton, IL, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store