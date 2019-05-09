|
Allan Ray Dahlkamp 1944 - 2019
Rochester, IL—Allan Ray Dahlkamp, 74, of Rochester, passed away on May 7, 2019 at his residence. He was born on September 11, 1944 in Springfield to Allan J. and Mercedes W. Irwin Dahlkamp. Allan married Zana Miller on May 23, 1970 in Springfield and she survives.
Mr. Dahlkamp is also survived by his children: Jeffery (Carrianne M.) Dahlkamp of Rochester and Felecia (Michael) Hurley of Chatham, three grandchildren: Morgan and Byron Hurley and Emma Dahlkamp and one brother David Dahlkamp. He was preceded in death by one brother Duane E. Dahlkamp.
Allan was a US Air Force Veteran serving in Vietnam as an airport mechanic. He worked at Fiat Allis for twenty eight years and for the State of Illinois Department of Corrections for twenty three years. Allan enjoyed camping, hiking, hunting, fishing and playing cards on Wednesday and Fridays. He was a member of the Catholic Church of St. Jude in Rochester.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:30am on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at the Catholic Church of St. Jude in Rochester with burial to follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 4:00pm-6:00pm Monday at Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 East Allen Street, and from 10:30am until the time of mass Tuesday at church. Memorial contributions may be made to the and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 11 to May 12, 2019