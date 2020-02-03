|
|
Allen R. Harrop 1934 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Allen R. Harrop, 85, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Allen was born May 10, 1934, to Gladys and George Harrop in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. He was the youngest of three children, sister Gwen (John) Mixon and Geri (Pete) Hastings.
He served in the United States Coast Guard after attending Moody Bible Institute. Allen and Diane Cartan were married in September 1959, and recently celebrated their 60th anniversary.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; five children, Kim (Alan) Ritter, Kurt (Jennifer) Harrop, Kelly Harrop (Chuck Lammers), Kevin Harrop and Kent (Christa) Harrop; 16 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild, Chandler Fair Harrop.
He was a member of Telephone Pioneers, Awana Clubs and Southern View Chapel. He was a Samaritan at St. John's Hospital for 15 years.
A memorial gathering will be held from noon until the time of service at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Southern View Chapel with Reverend Gary Gilley officiating. Private burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020