Alma Bernadine Taylor 1924 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Alma Bernadine Taylor 95, was born in Crenshaw, Mississippi, the daughter of John Henry and Pearl Matthews Taylor on September 12, 1924. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and three brothers.
Funeral Services are Saturday May 9, 2020; Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Visitation :9:30am-11:00am; Services: 11:00am-12:00pm; Interment will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 7 to May 8, 2020