Alma "Gerri" Bogardus 1940 - 2019
Beaver Dam, WI—Alma "Gerri" Bogardus, 78, formerly of Springfield, IL and Racine, WI passed away on Friday, March 01, 2019, at Bay Harbor Memory Care & Assisted Living in Beaver Dam, WI.
Alma was born the daughter of Gerald and Alma (Canaday) Sprinkle on April 28, 1940, in Springfield, IL. She was married to Rodger Bogardus on August 27, 1960, and, although parting ways, they remained loving friends throughout her life.
She is survived by her: children, Becky (Mark) Spika of Racine, WI, Jeff Bogardus of Madison, WI, Dave (Sheri) Bogardus of Cincinnati, OH, and Steve (Sara) Bogardus of Seattle, WA; grandchildren, Taylor, Austin, Kaylee, Sydney, Hannah, Emily, Mitchell, Jenna, Alex & Drew; great-grandchildren, Gabi, Mila, Ellie &Bidziil; "adopted" daughters, Jill St. John, Dawne Sargent & Karla Hendricks; and many other beloved family & friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Ray Gordon; sister, Carol Bione; brother-in-law, Robert Bione; and canine companions Bear &Sadie.
The family extends their deepest appreciation to the staff of Bay Harbor Memory Care &Assisted Living and BDCH Hillside Hospice for the genuine love and compassion gifted to Gerri and the family. No greater care could have been found.
It was Gerri's wish for cremation to take place and for a private family gathering to be held. It is the family's wish that gestures of remembrance be made through donations to BCDH Hillside Hospice, the , your local ADRC agency, or a humanitarian organization of your choice.
The family also asks that you proceed through life as Gerri did, with love, compassion, understanding, forgiveness and tolerance for all people.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. To read a more detailed celebration of Gerri's life and to make online condolences please visit www.koepsellfh.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019