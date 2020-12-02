Alma Faye Decker 1927 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Alma Faye Decker, 93, of Springfield, IL formerly of Salem passed away November 29, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield with her family by her side.
She was born November 13, 1927 in Iuka, Il, the daughter of Harry A. and Nannie M. (McIntosh) Tucker who preceded her in death.
She was married to William L. Decker at Henderson, KY in 1944. He too preceded her in death.
After graduation, she raised her family. She retired with 32 years service from the Secretary of States office. She is remembered by her children as a hard worker, but, did enjoy shopping, traveling and spending time with her family.
Surviving is her son, Ed Decker and wife Jeanne of Springfield; her daughter Sandra Purcell and husband Frank of Dublin, OH, and their children Kerry Purcell, Kurt (Michelle) Purcell and children Corey and Maddie, and Kevin (Cindy) Purcell and son Max.
Also left to mourn her passing are Jeanne's family members Richard (deceased) and Lois Washburn, Carol Washburn, Joyce and John Dachauer, Cathy and Larry McGrath, and Jeff, Jay, Connor, Carly, Also, her special buddies, Riley and Bailey.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Violet M. Jones.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday at the Sutherland - Rankin Funeral Home with burial to follow at the East Lawn Cemetery in Salem. Visiting hours will be 12:00 noon until the service hour at the funeral home. Due to present health concerns, its is important those attending respect social distancing, and wear a mask if you feel it necessary.
The family suggest memorials be made to the Donor's choice and will be received by the Sutherland - Rankin Funeral Home, 310 N. Broadway P.O. Box 97, Salem, IL 62881 (618) 548-1234, entrusted with the family's care On line condolences can be left at sutherlandfuneralhome.com
.