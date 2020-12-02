1/1
Alma Faye Decker
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alma Faye Decker 1927 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Alma Faye Decker, 93, of Springfield, IL formerly of Salem passed away November 29, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield with her family by her side.
She was born November 13, 1927 in Iuka, Il, the daughter of Harry A. and Nannie M. (McIntosh) Tucker who preceded her in death.
She was married to William L. Decker at Henderson, KY in 1944. He too preceded her in death.
After graduation, she raised her family. She retired with 32 years service from the Secretary of States office. She is remembered by her children as a hard worker, but, did enjoy shopping, traveling and spending time with her family.
Surviving is her son, Ed Decker and wife Jeanne of Springfield; her daughter Sandra Purcell and husband Frank of Dublin, OH, and their children Kerry Purcell, Kurt (Michelle) Purcell and children Corey and Maddie, and Kevin (Cindy) Purcell and son Max.
Also left to mourn her passing are Jeanne's family members Richard (deceased) and Lois Washburn, Carol Washburn, Joyce and John Dachauer, Cathy and Larry McGrath, and Jeff, Jay, Connor, Carly, Also, her special buddies, Riley and Bailey.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Violet M. Jones.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday at the Sutherland - Rankin Funeral Home with burial to follow at the East Lawn Cemetery in Salem. Visiting hours will be 12:00 noon until the service hour at the funeral home. Due to present health concerns, its is important those attending respect social distancing, and wear a mask if you feel it necessary.
The family suggest memorials be made to the Donor's choice and will be received by the Sutherland - Rankin Funeral Home, 310 N. Broadway P.O. Box 97, Salem, IL 62881 (618) 548-1234, entrusted with the family's care On line condolences can be left at sutherlandfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Rankin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Rankin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rankin Funeral Home
310 North Broadway
Salem, IL 62881
(618) 548-1234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rankin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved