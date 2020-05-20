Home

Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Alma Ousley
Service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
12:00 AM - 1:00 PM
2400 North Grand Avenue East
Springfield, IL
Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
2400 North Grand Avenue East
Springfield, IL
Alma Jean Ousley

Alma Jean Ousley Obituary
Alma Jean Ousley 1959 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Alma Jean Ousley left this earthly realm peacefully on Sunday morning May 17, 2020, after a long battle with appendix cancer. She was 61 years old. Born on March 30, 1959, in West Memphis, Arkansas, the daughter of Sylvester Ousley Sr. (preceded) and Ella Mae (Barker). A devoted member to the Northside Church of Christ, Alma loved God and believed in God's word.
It would be wrong to say that Alma lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else may have broken, Alma stayed strong due to her faith. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. There was no quit in Alma. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn't mean she lost her fight she is with Jesus.
Alma leaves fond memories to cherish by her loving husband Raymond C. Scott; four beloved sons Terrance Ousley, Omara(Kendra) Ousley, Demarco Ousley, and Quazara(Janell) Prather; five precious grandchildren Markayla Ousley, Adriana Ousley, Kaylia Prather, Amare Prather, Zamarli Prather; eleven siblings Larry McCoy, Barbara McCoy, Mildred Mason, Betty Roth, Gwen Heard, Sylvester Ousley Jr.(preceded), Michael Ousley, Annie West, Cynthia Ousley-Garey, Devie Swan, Shonnie Hemingway;and a host of Uncles, Aunts, in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins.
The family invites you to join them for a homegoing service.
Alma's homegoing service will be held on Saturday May 23rd, 2020 at 12pm with visitation from 10am-12pm at the Northside Church of Christ 2400 North Grand Ave. East Springfield, IL 62702.
The services will be live streamed at
https://youtu.be/U0N6PPRXKn8
CDC GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED
10 PEOPLE OR LESS AT A TIME.
Interment at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street are in charge of arrangements
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 21 to May 22, 2020
